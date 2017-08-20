Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Northeast Ohio

Here's a list of watch parties in Northeast Ohio planned for the solar eclipse on August 21st. If you're aware of one that's not on our list, please share it with us!

Akron: The Summit County Historical Society is throwing a party at the Simon Perkins Stone Mansion at 550 Copley Road in Akron. It's an ideal viewing spot, as party-goers will also get to see the effect of the partial eclipse on flocks of sheep. The society will provide a limited number of specially designed densely-filtered eclipse glasses available for purchase at $2 each, refreshments, and a talk.



Canton: The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton, Ohio, will host an eclipse viewing event for the 82 percent partial eclipse at their location with solar telescopes.



Cleveland: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is throwing an eclipse-viewing party from 1 to 4 p.m., which is free to members. Non-members must pay for a general admission ticket.

Cleveland: The Great Lakes Science Center is hosting a weekend-long "Stellar Eclipse" party, August 19-21. Guests can check out fun demonstrations, along with watching the eclipse on the garage lawn.

Eastlake: The Eastlake Public Library is hosting a "space-themed" Kids' Eclipse after-party, August 21. The event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to kids and their families. Register on the library's website.

Hiram: Stephens Memorial Observatory at Hiram College is planning an eclipse viewing event for the 80 percent partial eclipse at their location with solar telescopes.



Monroeville: In Huron County, the Monroeville Public Library will host a free solar eclipse viewing party from 1 to 3 p.m.

Montville Township: Watch the moon cover up the sun during Ohio’s first solar eclipse in years! Try out several methods of viewing the sun safely, model the eclipse, and try hands-on activities. Maximum eclipse around 2:30 p.m. Event takes place from noon-4 p.m. Geauga Park District Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St., Montville Township, geaugaparkdistrict.org



North Canton: Free snacks, including liquid nitrogen popsicles, and free solar glasses will be part of the party at Stark State College during the upcoming solar eclipse. From 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 21 the community is invited to join in the festivities as the moon’s shadow makes its way across the sun. The event will be held in the Business and Entrepreneurial Center parking lot at 6200 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton.



Painesville: All ages, get your free pair of viewing glasses and watch Mother Nature’s greatest show; an eclipse like we’ll never see again — or at least not for a long time. 9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Morley Library, 184 Phelps St., Painesville, 440-352-3383, morleylibrary.org



Ravenna: Partial Solar Eclipse Spectacular. Enjoy sun and moon activities in the parking lot during the eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 1:07 p.m. and the max will be viewable at 2:31 p.m. The end of the eclipse will be at 3:52pm. Special glasses have been provided by the STAR Library Education Network. 1-4 p.m. Reed Memorial Library, 167 E. Main St., Ravenna, 330-296-2827, reedlibrary.org



Summit County: The Summit Metro parks hosts a viewing party from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at both the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road in Akron, and the Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road in Twinsburg.

