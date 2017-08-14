Following Massillon Incident, National Nurses Union Develops Protocols For Opioid Exposure

A national nurses union is developing protocols for treating opioid patients after three Massillon nurses they represent were treated for fentanyl exposure.

The nurses from Affinity Medical Center were treated with Narcan after cleaning a patient’s room last week.

Michelle Mahon is with National Nurses United.

“People who are paying attention will see that this epidemic is really turning into a much more widespread problem, affecting emergency responders, nurses, as well as police officers out in the field and paramedics. We encourage hospitals to examine their policies and practices immediately.”

The protocol will be used to raise awareness of contamination in healthcare workplaces, as well as suggesting additional protections.