Health & Science

Decisions on Medical Marijuana Growing Licenses Won't Be Released Until November

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 12, 2017 at 9:13 AM EDT
Marijuana leaf
Statehouse News Bureau

  

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Investors had hoped to find out by September whether they would be awarded one of the 24 cultivator’s licenses.The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Justin Hunt says based on the volume, the decisions on the licenses won’t come until November. But he says the September date was never promised.

“You know the department never said on this date in September or August. So we have the resources that we need, depending on the number of applications that came in, there were 185 of them so we are moving as quickly as possible.”

Some investors, who are vying for 12 large and another 12 small cultivator’s licenses, are worried it will be difficult to get those facilities built and to become operational by the program’s start date in September of next year. 

Health & Sciencemedical marijuanacultivationOhio Department of Commerce
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
