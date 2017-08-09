00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss: lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds: geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets. First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources. What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper. WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide. Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001
Cleveland State Research Center Searches for Solutions to Ohio's Opioid Crisis
Cleveland State University has created a specialized research center to search for solutions to the opioid crisis.
The Center for Behavioral Health Sciences focuses on addiction science, policy research, education and links to mental illness. The center will work with local partners, like Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Director Cathleen Lewandowski says the center specializes in many disciplines, featuring partners and researchers with expertise in fields like social work, psychology and engineering.
“Not one discipline can come up with all the answers, first of all. And second of all, when you’re looking at behavioral health, we’re talking about human beings. You know, we have our social selves, we have our biological selves and we have our emotional selves…”
She says the center is currently working on projects including an app and a strategic drug prevention program for elementary school students.