Cleveland Clinic Opens a Men's Health Center

The Cleveland Clinic is offering a new service for men with issues like erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and prostate problems, and its first initiative is focused on a group that’s traditionally been underserved: gay and bisexual men.

The Center for Men’s Health will improve access to treatment, conduct research and provide new therapies. The center’s director, Dr. Daniel Shoskes, says it will also be working with the Cleveland Clinic’s LGBT Clinic.

“We know that there are additional concerns and barriers of gay, bisexual and transgender men in bringing up urologic problems with their physician. So we’re actually going to embed one of our urologists into their clinic to allow them to be seen in a much more familiar and comfortable surrounding.”

Patients will be able to schedule appointments in one visit with doctors specializing in urology, cardiology and endocrinology. The center opens next week.