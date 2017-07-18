© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It's a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what's become an overwhelming problem. It's an issue that's straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what's led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.

Stark County Sends Those With Drug Problems Home with Narcan

Published July 18, 2017 at 8:17 PM EDT
Anti-overdose drug
Narcan.com
Narcan Nasal Spray

Stark County is offering Narcan over-dose revival kits to opiate-addicted inmates who are released from the county jail.   

George Maier, Stark County Sheriff
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Sheriff George Maier

Sheriff George Maier says Stark County’s health department is trying to get the potentially life-saving kits into the hands of high-risk individuals, and the jail is one place where they can be found.

“We know from statistical data that often times people who have an addiction to heroin or opiates who are incarcerated, there is a possibility of reoccurrence, and certainly overdose, when they first leave the jail.”

Maier says the kits are equipped with the nasal-spray form of Narcan, and inmates who get the kits are shown how to use it.

“There’s a training video.  Plus, we will provide training to the families if they want it.”

Much of the funding for the Narcan distribution effort in Stark County is coming from federal and state sources.  

