00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001

Hard-Hit By the Epidemic, East Liverpool Gets an Opioid Treatment Clinic

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 17, 2017 at 5:27 AM EDT
Keith Hochadel
YOUTUBE

Canton-based CommQuest has opened the first medication-assisted treatment clinic in one of the areas of the state hit hardest by the opioid crisis.  Schultze has more.

The clinic opened in the East Liverpool last week. It offers Suboxone -- doses that give addicts enough medication to ease them through withdrawal but not enough to get high.

CommQuest CEO Keith Hochadel says the clinic expects to also offer Vivitrol – which blocks brain receptors so opioids can’t activate them – as well as counseling and other wrap-around services. Until now, he says, options down along the Ohio River have pretty much consisted of individual medical offices.

“Some places like that are doing really good work. But we also know there are some out there that are just doing the minimum to get by and really have become almost Suboxone pill mills like the opiate pill mills were previously.” 

Hochadel says CommQuest decided not to offer methadone after objections were raised in the community. A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine last week says medication-assisted treatment is the most effective treatment for opioid addiction and should be expanded

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
