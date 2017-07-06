© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio Receives 185 Applications for Medical Marijuana Grower Program

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 6, 2017 at 5:13 PM EDT
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The window to apply to become growers under Ohio’s medical marijuana program has closed, with the state receiving 185 applications – all with non-refundable fees attached.

The state received 109 applications for the bigger licenses for cultivation areas up to 25,000 square feet. The remaining 76 applications were for growing areas of 3,000 square feet. Up to twelve licenses may be awarded for both levels of operations. 

Not much is known about the applicants. The Ohio Department of Commerce's list includes no addresses or other details, and it says it won't release each 200-page application until they're reviewed for information that is not public record.

Applicants for the larger licenses each paid $20,000 in nonrefundable fees, and the successful operators will have to pay $200,000 each year.

The smaller cultivators would pay a tenth of that. No word on when the operations will be chosen, but the program is set to be fully implemented in September 2018.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio medical marijuanaapplicationsmarijuana licenses
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content