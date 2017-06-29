Two Northeast Ohio Universities Go Smoke Free This Weekend

Two Northeast Ohio universities are going smoke free starting July 1.

The University of Akron and Kent State University both say the goal is to make their campuses healthier.

University of Akron’s spokeswoman Lisa Craig says the smoking ban encourages fitness.

Craig says it’s a “self-reporting” policy, which means those who see others smoking are asked to report it to a university official.



Especially the age group that makes up our student population, helping them either not smoke or quit smoking before they’re 26 years old could just incredibly, incredibly enhance their health and wellbeing for the duration of their life. So it really, truly is just making everyone happier and healthier for a life time.

The ban includes all property owned by the universities.

Students who repeatedly offend the policy will be sent before a student conduct panel, and employees will be sent to human resources.

Visitors will be asked to abide by the new ban.