Ohio's Newest Abortion Restriction Heads to Kasich's Desk

The Ohio Senate passed a controversial bill that bans the abortion method most often used after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, which bans Dialation and Extraction abortions, passed along party lines with Majority Republicans, such as Senator Peggy Lehner, voting for it.

“It has no place for people who care about the sanctity of human life.”

Democrats disagreed and so did women who were in the chambers, dressed as handmaids from the series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” They were responsible for a short outburst after the vote was confirmed.

Chanting…..”Shame, Shame, Shame.”

Gov. John Kasich is expected to sign the bill into law. And if that happens, abortion rights advocates say they will likely sue.