Health & Science

Kasich Denounces ACA Replacement, Citing Medicaid Expansion Cuts

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published June 27, 2017 at 5:29 PM EDT
A photo of John Kasich
ALLEGRA BOVERMAN
/
NHPR

Just hours before the US Senate announced its health insurance bill would be delayed, Gov. John Kasich was speaking out about funding for Medicaid with another governor – a Democrat.

Kasich stood at the National Press Club with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to denounce the Senate’s proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which includes a lot less money for Medicaid expansion.

“And I’m not just thinking about the impact it has on Ohio while I’m governor, since I’m only there for 18 more months, but I’m thinking about the overall impact on the country and the long-term impact.”

Kasich and Hickenlooper said they’re concerned about millions of mentally ill, drug addicted and chronically sick low-income Americans losing health care – including 700,000 in Ohio. But Kasich added the Senate bill doesn’t include flexibility for states to make rules on Medicaid expansion, which he said they’d need to handle having less money.

Tags

Health & ScienceJohn KasichNational Press Clubmedicaid expansionHealthcare
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
