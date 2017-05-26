© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Are Fentanyl Dealers Now Targeting African-Americans?

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published May 26, 2017 at 2:52 AM EDT
HEROIN FENTANYL
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson says the mixing of deadly synthetic heroin with cocaine is spreading the opioid crisis to the African American community. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on Gilson’s testimony in Washington today.

In testimony to a U.S. Senate subcommittee, Gilson said the epidemic has been largely a problem in the white communities – especially rural areas of Ohio, West Virginia and the mid-Atlantic states.

“That used to be largely a Caucasian majority, with upwards of 85 percent of victims. However this is changing now and it seems -- almost with purposeful intent -- cocaine is now being mixed into the fentanyl distribution and the analogs of fentanyl in an effort to introduce these drugs into the African-American community.”

Gilson called the crisis “a slow-moving mass fatality event.” He says local communities need more help in treatment, prevention and in finding enough pathologists to adequately measure the death toll to track where the epidemic is spreading and what measures are most likely to stem it.

Gilson also gave the final 2016 death report for Cuyahoga County, which saw 666 overdose deaths, with heroin, fentanyl and the re-emergence of cocaine contributing to 90 percent of those. 

Tags

Health & ScienceThomas GilsonfentanylcocaineopioidsAfrican-American
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content