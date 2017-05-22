© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Senators Consider Moving Medicaid Patients into Managed Care

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 22, 2017 at 5:33 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Healthcare Association and Ohio Association of Health Plans collage

State senators are considering a proposal to move more of Ohio’s Medicaid population into managed care. And a new study from a group representing health insurance companies in Ohio shows that managed health care for certain people saves money and proves to be more effective. 

The Ohio Association of Health Plans wants the state to move Medicaid enrollees with long-term health problems from fee-for service programs and into managed care. The group’s Miranda Motter says the study shows other states that have seen success with this switch.

She says Texas, for example, saved $172 million over five years.

“There’s absolutely no shortage of best practices that we can glean from many of these states that have implemented these programs," Motter said.

A proposal in the state budget would make this change. But the Ohio Health Care Association which represents nursing homes have opposed it saying there’s not enough evidence to prove it will raise accountability or save money.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
