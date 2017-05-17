© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Democratic Senators Make a Long-Shot Attempt to Free 'Rainy-Day' Money to Battle Opioids

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 17, 2017 at 5:24 PM EDT
photo of Joe Schiavoni
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic senators believe Ohio has reached a critical point in the opioid epidemic and needs to turn to extreme measures in order to tackle the problem.

It’s raining in Ohio, according to Sen. Joe Schiavoni. He wants the state to pull $200 million -- or 10percent of the $2 billion balance from its rainy day und to put towards opioid addiction treatment and services.

Half of that money would be divvied up among Ohio’s 88 counties to allow  local governments to decide where the funds should go. As Schiavoni explains, the money would have to stay in specific fields such as addiction services, law enforcement and drug courts to "deal with it the way they need to deal with it, not the way that politicians in Columbus say that they should deal with it."

Gov. John Kasich has been strongly against taking money out of this reserve.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio rainy day fundopioid crisisJoe SchiavoniJohn Kasich
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content