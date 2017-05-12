© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Nurses Gather in Columbus to Rally for Patient Ratio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 12, 2017 at 5:07 PM EDT
photo of nurse rally
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio nurses gathered at the Statehouse (pictured) to support a bill mandating nurse-patient ratios.

Nurses from around the state rallied at the Statehouse to draw attention to a bill that isn’t getting much traction so far in the Legislature. It would mandate patient-to-nurse ratios for hospitals and nursing homes.

Janie Harvey Garner is executive director with a foundation called Show Me Your Stethoscope – a group of nurses that does mission trips to help people who need medical care. But these days, her group spends time helping nurses improve their working conditions. Harvey Garner says too many nurses are stretched way too thin.

“You don’t get to go to the bathroom. You very rarely get to have lunch.”

Harvey Garner says nurses who work long hours with no rest are more likely to make mistakes with patients. But the Ohio Hospital Association’s John Palmer says this bill would hurt patient care.

“It would restrict prohibit and restricts hospitals’ ability to address patient care.”

Palmer says committees at hospitals make recommendations for staffing ratios that provide both a safe working environment for nurses and patients.

Tags

Health & SciencenursesJanie Harvey GarnerShow Me Your Stethoscopepatient to nurse ratios
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
