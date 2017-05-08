© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Summa Interim CEO Says Executive Changes Will Streamline Management

Published May 8, 2017 at 10:21 AM EDT
Both were involved in the controversial change of the health system’s contractor for emergency room physicians. That led to former CEO Dr. Thomas Malone’s resignation and Deveny’s appointment.  But he says their positions were dropped for other reasons.

“We are streamlining our corporate executive position to make leadership more efficient and optimized, focusing on our core business.  So, we are going to have individual businesses led by individual leaders.”

Deveny says that will clarify accountability, and get leadership closer to the front line.  

