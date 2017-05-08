Summa Interim CEO Says Executive Changes Will Streamline Management

Dr. Cliff Deveny took over as interim CEO of Summa Health System in March. This week he started reorganizing. Among other moves, he eliminated the jobs of two of Summa’s highest-ranking managers: Chief Operating Officer Valerie Gibson and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vivian von Gruenigen

Credit Summa Health System / Summa Health System Dr. Cliff Deveny

Both were involved in the controversial change of the health system’s contractor for emergency room physicians. That led to former CEO Dr. Thomas Malone’s resignation and Deveny’s appointment. But he says their positions were dropped for other reasons.

“We are streamlining our corporate executive position to make leadership more efficient and optimized, focusing on our core business. So, we are going to have individual businesses led by individual leaders.”

Deveny says that will clarify accountability, and get leadership closer to the front line.