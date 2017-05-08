© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Pro-Life Groups Push a Bill That Would Ban Most Second Trimester Abortions

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 8, 2017 at 7:01 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Right to Life and NARAL Pro-Choice logos
OHIO RIGHT TO LIFE/NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

State lawmakers are considering a new bill that would ban a procedure commonly used in second trimester abortions.

Ohio Right to Life's Katie Franklin says the No. 1 goal of her organization this year is to ban the procedure that the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says was used in 3,000 abortions in Ohio in 2015.

“It would prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions, which are the most common type of second trimester abortions occurring between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancies.”

Kellie Copeland of NARAL Pro Choice Ohio says this bill is unnecessary and unconstitutional.

“They are trying to create a variety of ways for the Supreme Court to decide to outlaw abortions again.”

But Copeland says she thinks the state budget is too tight to spend money litigating this issue should lawmakers decide to pass it.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio Right to LifeNARAL Pro-Choice OhioKatie FranklinAbortionDilation and extraction
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content