CURE's Funding Will Expand Medication-Assisted Treatment and Peer Counselors in Stark County

Ohio is getting $26 million from the federal government to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The CURES Act passed in the waning days of the Obama administration and promised a billion dollars over two years to improve monitoring, prevention and treatment. This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the first round of $485 million in grants to states.

Stark County is among those qualifying for the money. John Aller, head of the Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Board says the money will go toward recovery services.

“What we’re going to use those resources for is (to) expand medication-assisted treatment, but also then put peer navigators in the local hosptials around the county to when people come in after an overdose, they can get connected and work on looping people out here or into the crisis center.”

The funding is separate Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act and the treatment paid for by the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.