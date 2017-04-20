© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001

CURE's Funding Will Expand Medication-Assisted Treatment and Peer Counselors in Stark County

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 20, 2017 at 4:09 PM EDT
JOHN ALLER
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Ohio is getting $26 million from the federal government to help fight the opioid epidemic. 

The CURES Act passed in the waning days of the Obama administration and promised a billion dollars over two years to improve monitoring, prevention and treatment. This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the first round of $485 million in grants to states.

Stark County is among those qualifying for the money. John Aller, head of the Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Board says the money will go toward recovery services.

“What we’re going to use those resources for is (to) expand medication-assisted treatment, but also then put peer navigators in the local hosptials around the county to when people come in after an overdose, they can get connected and work on looping people out here or into the crisis center.”

The funding is separate Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act and the treatment paid for by the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. 

Health & ScienceCURES ActComprehensive Addiction and Recovery ActStark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery boardNEO opioid crisis
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
