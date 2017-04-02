© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Small Businesses Learn About Internet Crimes at Cyber Ohio Summit

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 2, 2017 at 9:01 PM EDT
photo of a hacker
Shutterstock.com
/
Shutterstock
The summit was hosted by CyberOhio, a movement by the Ohio Attorney General's Office that deals with online crimes.

Many large businesses have departments that deal with cybersecurity and data breaches on the internet, but smaller businesses often don’t have those resources. Those small operations are taking advantage of a program offered by the state. 

Craig Rapp is the director what’s known as Cyber Ohio. That’s the part of the state Attorney General’s office that deals with internet-related crime. Rapp says small businesses were invited to be part of a day-long event where experts in cyber security were able to provide information on how to prevent internet crime.

“Small (businesses) are used as an access point to get to larger businesses. So Target’s a great example of that. Home Depot is a great example of that, where those businesses were not targeted directly. But the vendors they use who are smaller businesses were targeted and then used to enter into the larger networks of those systems.”

Rapp says the AG’s office has ongoing help available for small businesses that want information on how to prevent cyber-crimes.

Tags

Health & ScienceCraig RappCyber Ohio SummitOhio Attorney Generalcyber security
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content