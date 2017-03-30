Kent State and Cleveland State Get a Grant to Move Research to the Commercial Market

Kent State University and Cleveland State University are sharing a $400,000 grant to help commercialize research with real world benefits.

The funding comes from $10 million in grants from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission, which tries to give a boost to the state’s economy through startups and technology companies.

Kent State’s Vice President for Research Paul DiCorleto says the funds will be used to “commercialize” inventions and discoveries from the schools.

“In our case, quite often it’s related to the Liquid Crystal Institute or chemistry. They might have a new type of material or a new way of delivering drugs, and this provides funding that’s matched by the university to move that discovery to become a commercial product.”

Funds from the grant will be awarded by an external committee to individuals from both schools.