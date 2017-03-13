The Cleveland VA and Case Western Reserve Collaborate to Fight Drug-Resistant Bacteria

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center has teamed up with the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine to fight antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Cleveland V.A. Doctor Robert Bonomo has been studying antibiotic resistance since the 1990s and he will head the collaboration with Case. He says the key is taking an interdisciplinary approach, which includes expertise in infectious diseases, microbiology, pharmacology and biochemistry. And Bonomo says the VA Medical Center has plenty of antibiotic-resistant cases to study.

“One of the most influential challenges that we’ve had has been the example of our veterans coming home from overseas combat areas infected with multi-drug resistant infections.”

Bonomo calls antibiotic resistant bacteria the world’s biggest health concern, claiming approximately 60,000 lives in the U.S. and Europe each year. And the worldwide numbers are expected to grow significantly.

