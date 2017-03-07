© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Portman and Brown Share Their Concerns on the White House's ACA Plan

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 7, 2017 at 8:24 PM EST
photo of Sen. Rob Portman and Sen. Sherrod Brown
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio U.S. Sens. Portman (left) and Brown (right) have both expressed concerns about how an ACA repeal would affect Ohioans.

Both of Ohio’s US Senators were very concerned about what would happen to the 700,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act if the ACA was repealed.

Now that the House has released its plan, one is completely opposed, but the other isn’t totally sold on it either. 

GOP Sen. Rob Portman had written a letter with three other Republican Senators outlining concerns about Medicaid expansion in the repeal. He now says he’s pleased that the new House bill allows most of those Ohioans to stay on Medicaid until 2020.

“I wanted to be sure that those people who are on expanded Medicaid in Ohio were not left behind, that they were able to continue to have access to coverage, and that particular issue has been addressed. But there are many other issues.”

But Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown blasted the bill, which he says is a huge tax break to drug and insurance companies that will raise prices, kick people off and threaten hospital jobs.  

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
