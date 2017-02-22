© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Kasich Is Expected to Discuss the Future of Medicaid With President Trump

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 22, 2017 at 5:27 PM EST
photo of Greg Moody
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Greg Moody is director of Ohio's Office of Health Transformation

Gov. John Kasich heads to Washington, D.C., later this week to meet with President Trump. One of the things they are likely to talk about is what will become of the Medicaid expansion part of the Affordable Care Act.

Office of Health Transformation Director Greg Moody says Kasich wants Trump to make sure states like Ohio that have expanded Medicaid will get the federal money to continue that expansion. But Moody acknowledges there are no guarantees at this point.

“So far, everything we have seen is an abrupt stop of the enhanced match, which for Ohio would mean coming up with $1.5 billion.”

Kasich has said if federal support falls low enough to make Medicaid expansion a net loss to Ohio, the state would opt out of it. Moody told the Columbus Metropolitan Club that Kasich has been working with governors in other Medicaid expansion states to come up with workable solutions if federal funding changes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
