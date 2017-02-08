© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Limiting Insurers Ability to Force Drug Substitutions

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 8, 2017 at 7:24 PM EST
photo of Shannon Trotter with Rep. Nickie Antonio Sen. Peggy Lehner and Sen. Charleta Tavares
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
: (from left to right) Shannon Trotter, Ohio Dermatological Association president; Rep. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood); Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering); Sen. Charleta Tavares (D-Columbus) show their support for bills to limit the use of “step therapy.” ";s:

Lawmakers are gearing up for a debate with health-insurance companies over a controversial drug prescription process which insurers say can be used to cut costs.

Sometimes when a patient gets a prescription filled, the health insurance company intervenes and requires using a cheaper drug first. It's called “step therapy.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are proposing a bill that would make sure there’s a clinical reason for the process , and it's not used just to save money.

Shannon Trotter, a dermatologist from Springfield, says step therapy doesn’t always save money anyway.

“Why give something that’s less expensive when you know it’s not going to work and spend the time (and) money on that when you’re adding additional costs.”

The Ohio Association of Health Plans opposed a similar bill last year. They defend step therapy as a way to ensure that safer, more cost-effective drugs are used first.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio Association of Health Planshealth insuranceprescription drugsStep Therapy
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content