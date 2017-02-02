© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980000Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It’s a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what’s become an overwhelming problem. It’s an issue that’s straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what’s led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.  Support for Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis comes from Wayne Savings Community Bank, Kent State University Office of Continuing and Distance Education, Hometown Grocery Delivery, Mercy Medical Center, AxessPointe Community Health Center, Community Support Services, Inc., Medina County District Library and Hudson Community First.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e980001

Would You Be Ready To Save Someone's Life With Narcan?

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published February 2, 2017 at 11:35 AM EST
Narcan kit
AMANDA RABINOWITZ
/
WKSU

Narcan (also known as Naloxone) is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug. Narcan blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and quickly restores breathing. 

Last year, Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed legislation that expands the use of Narcan, making it available to schools, homeless shelters, halfway houses and treatment centers.

It also requires thousands of pharmacy technicians to be registered by the state. Here's a list of Ohio pharmacies that now offer antidote without a prescription.

You can pick up a free Narcan kit from many county health departments through Project DAWN.

Here's an instructional video and answers to questions from a recent Narcan training session at the nonprofit Akron Say No to Dope facility in Kenmore, conducted by Summit County Health Department's Project DAWN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsyk_ZNJMec

Health & SciencenarcannaloxoneopioidOpioids: Turning the Tide in the CrisisNEO opioid crisisYour Voice Ohio
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
