Health & Science

The Flu is now Widespread in Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 18, 2017 at 3:46 PM EST
graph of flu cases in Ohio
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Ohio Department of Health reports the flu is now widespread throughout the state. 

The state says there were 287 new cases of confirmed flu associated hospitalizations across Ohio during the first week of January. That makes the flu widespread, as it is in most states at this point.

There were 157 hospitalizations the last week of December, mostly in eastern Ohio. And the state health department  says there are many cases of flu that are not reported because they don’t require hospitalization.

There have been no flu-related deaths so far this year. There are antiviral medications that can reduce the severity of the flu, which work best when started within two days of getting sick. But the health department says the best line of defense is still getting an annual flu shot.

The flu is peaking a bit earlier in Ohio this year than last, when it didn’t hit its high point till March.

Health & SciencefluOhio Department of Health
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
