Health & Science

Portman Expresses Lake Erie Concerns to Trump's Nominee for EPA Director

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 17, 2017 at 9:37 PM EST
a photo of Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Senator Rob Portman discussed Lake Erie pollutions such as microbeads and algae blooms with President-elect Donald Trump's pick for EPA Director, Scott Pruitt.

The Republican U.S. senator from Ohio says he’s already talked to President-elect Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency -- a choice who's controversial to many activists. 

Rob Portman says he’s talked with Scott Pruitt, Trump’s pick for EPA Director, about the health of Lake Erie.

“His responses were positive."

Portman says the two men talked about algae blooms, invasive species and micro beads. The sSenator says he doesn't want to see the progress made on Lake Erie slowed or reversed.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
