© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Ohio's Sen. Portman Says Those who Depend on Obamacare Needn't Worry

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 17, 2017 at 9:33 PM EST
photo of Sen. Rob Portman at the 2016 GOP State Dinner
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Sen. Rob Portman says that Ohioans who depend on Medicaid expansion or exchanges should not worry about the potential repeal of the ACA.

Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend on it to worry. 

Rob Portman was among some moderate Senate Republicans who backed an amendment to slow down a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He now says repeal and replacement of key components can happen simultaneously.

“People should not be worried who are on the exchanges or have Medicaid expansion coverage in Ohio because that will not be eliminated. It will be transitioned into something new.”

President-elect Donald Trump has said he has his own repeal and replace plan. He says he’ll make his plan public as soon as Tom Price, his nominee for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, is confirmed.

Tags

Health & ScienceACASen. Rob PortmanMedicaidDonald Trump
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content