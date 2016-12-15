Ohio Pharmacy Board Releases First Draft of Its Medical Marijuana Rules

Ohio's pharmacy board has released a first draft of rules for who can sell medical marijuana.

The state would permit up to 40 medical marijuana dispensaries. The cost of a dispensary license would be $80,000 every two years.

The draft of rules from the state pharmacy board also says each location must report its dispensing information right away and must have a certified pharmacist or licensed prescriber as its clinical director.

The board says these rules were created with public safety and access to a safe medical product in mind.

The rule-making process is still in its early stages. The Medical Marijuana Control Program will now ask the public what it thinks about these rules.

Regulations on how patients will be registered, and how growers will be licensed, could take up to a year to develop.

Click here for a link to the proposed early rules.