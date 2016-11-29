MetroHealth System Planning Major Project for the Main Campus

Cleveland’s MetroHealth System is going to the bond market to raise $1.25 billion for a new hospital on its main campus near downtown.

If everything goes as planned, the nearly 50 year old towers that house MetroHealth’s inpatient services will be replaced by a state-of-the-art facility in 2022. The hospital systems’ president and C.E.O., Dr. Akram Boutros, says the towers are badly outdated and can’t provide the latest health care options. MetroHealth is Cuyahoga County’s public hospital system, providing care to anyone regardless of their ability to pay. Boutros says the ambitious project is about health care equality.

“This is a social justice issue. Our patients and everyone in Cuyahoga County deserves better than the facility we have. And Cleveland is undergoing this amazing renaissance, and it’s not going to succeed if we leave some people behind.”

Boutros says main campus outpatient services will be moved to MetroHealth’s satellite facilities across Cuyahoga County, where everyone is within ten minutes of care. He says the changes will make the system more efficient and better able to service its growing number of patients.