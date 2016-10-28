State Medical Association Advises Doctors Against Recommending Medical Marijuana to Patients

The state organization that oversees doctors in Ohio is advising them against recommending marijuana for patients right now, though the state medical board isn’t stopping them from doing that.

A marijuana law that took effect last month allows doctors to recommend marijuana for patients to keep them from being prosecuted for possessing small amounts of marijuana. And a member of the state medical board says that agency is not prohibiting doctors from recommending medical marijuana.

But Reggie Fields of the Ohio State Medical Association says his organization is advising doctors against doing that for now.

“They should wait until the rules and regulations around the new law are put in place, are drafted and put in place.”

Fields says those rules are not likely to be in place until next September.