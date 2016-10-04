Two Northeast Ohio Counties Expand Addiction Treatment Options

Addiction treatment organizations in Stark and Columbiana counties are working together to create more facilities to deal with the opiate epidemic.

CommQuest of Canton and Stark County, and Family Recovery Center serving Columbiana and parts of Jefferson Counties, are jointly opening an expansion of Family Recovery’s clinic in East Liverpool.

It involves the addition of a ‘medication-assisted recovery’ clinic. Family Recovery Executive Director Eloise Traina explains, “We’ll be using the medications of suboxone, methadone, and vivitrol, as needed in the program.

"We’re looking to open our doors together in December. Right now, Family Recovery is providing outpatient counseling, individual family, intensive outpatient programming, etc.”

Traina says the recovery program originally planned to handle 50 to 75 patients in year one, but based on the flood of calls already coming in that number might be much higher.