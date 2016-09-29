Ohio Attorney General Expands Cyber Security for Businesses

Ohio’s attorney general has launched a new program to try to protect the state’s businesses from being victimized by internet hackers.

The key part of Attorney General Mike DeWine’s new CyberOhio Initiative involves an advisory board, composed of business leaders and tech experts.

“The goal of CyberOhio is simple – to provide the best legal, technical and collaborative cyber security environment possible to help Ohio’s businesses thrive.”

DeWine wants to expand his office’s Identity Theft Unit to help businesses, and says legislation might also be needed. He says small businesses will be offered cyber security training as part of the plan, and he hopes to hold a cybersecurity summit next spring. DeWine hopes this initiative will come up with ways to help protect Ohio’s businesses and protect the privacy and security of customers.