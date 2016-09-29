© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

Ohio Attorney General Expands Cyber Security for Businesses

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 29, 2016 at 5:26 PM EDT
photo of a hacker
Shutterstock.com
/
Shutterstock

Ohio’s attorney general has launched a new program to try to protect the state’s businesses from being victimized by internet hackers.

The key part of Attorney General Mike DeWine’s new CyberOhio Initiative involves an advisory board, composed of business leaders and tech experts.

“The goal of CyberOhio is simple – to provide the best legal, technical and collaborative cyber security environment possible to help Ohio’s businesses thrive.”

DeWine wants to expand his office’s Identity Theft Unit to help businesses, and says legislation might also be needed. He says small businesses will be offered cyber security training as part of the plan, and he hopes to hold a cybersecurity summit next spring. DeWine hopes this initiative will come up with ways to help protect Ohio’s businesses and protect the privacy and security of customers.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
