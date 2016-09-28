© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science
Additional Reporting on Infant Mortality

Ohio Senate Passes a Bill to Ease The State's High Infant-Mortality Rate

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 28, 2016 at 8:14 PM EDT
photo of Sen. Shannon Jones
OHIO SENATE

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill aimed at preventing infant mortality.

One of the sponsors of the legislation, Republican Senator Shannon Jones, says a lot of research and collaboration went into it.

“The bottom line is we are trying to focus and target our efforts in those proven and evidence-based interventions to sort of scale those interventions so that we can actually, in a way that’s meaningful and timely, improve those outcomes.”

The bill seeks to improve data collection about infant mortality, and encourages local groups to create programs to help new parents.

Ohio has one of the worst infant mortality rates in the country and its black infant mortality rate is even worse.

The legislation now goes to the Ohio House, which isn’t scheduled to take it up until after the November election.

Health & ScienceSen. Shannon JonesInfant MortalityOhio Senate
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
