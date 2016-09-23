© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Rob Portman Talks About His Anti-Drug Legislation During Ohio's Rally for Recovery

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 23, 2016 at 9:06 PM EDT
a photo of Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohioans who are in drug abuse recovery programs and organizations that provide drug abuse prevention and treatment came together today at the Ohio Statehouse for the annual Rally for Recovery.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman was there to talk about his proposed legislation aimed at stopping the flow of drugs being shipped in from other countries.

He says there are some key issues that are being addressed.

“Prevention, education, getting people into treatment. A lot of people aren’t going into treatment who need it. Most people are not. Probably 8 out of 10 heroin addicts in Ohio are not receiving the treatment they need.”

Portman’s Democratic opponent in November, former Governor Ted Strickland, agrees it’s important to get more people into treatment.

Strickland says it’s time for Portman and other Republicans in the U.S. Senate to put more money into treatment programs.

Portman says about $37 million dollars for treatment has been added into a stop gap funding bill for the rest of the calendar year. 

Tags

Health & ScienceU.S. Sen. Rob PortmanRally for RecoveryTed StricklandHeroin
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content