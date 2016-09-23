Rob Portman Talks About His Anti-Drug Legislation During Ohio's Rally for Recovery

Ohioans who are in drug abuse recovery programs and organizations that provide drug abuse prevention and treatment came together today at the Ohio Statehouse for the annual Rally for Recovery.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman was there to talk about his proposed legislation aimed at stopping the flow of drugs being shipped in from other countries.

He says there are some key issues that are being addressed.

“Prevention, education, getting people into treatment. A lot of people aren’t going into treatment who need it. Most people are not. Probably 8 out of 10 heroin addicts in Ohio are not receiving the treatment they need.”

Portman’s Democratic opponent in November, former Governor Ted Strickland, agrees it’s important to get more people into treatment.

Strickland says it’s time for Portman and other Republicans in the U.S. Senate to put more money into treatment programs.

Portman says about $37 million dollars for treatment has been added into a stop gap funding bill for the rest of the calendar year.