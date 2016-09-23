Ohio Senate Bill Would Improve Data Gathering on Infant Mortality

After months of being away to campaign, the Ohio Senate is coming back to the Statehouse next week to vote on a bill that tackles the state’s poor infant mortality rate.

The legislation would streamline infant death statistics in order to gather that data to be used more effectively.

As Republican Senator Shannon Jones of Warren County explains, Ohio has many programs to help achieve better birth rates, but the data could be used to improve the overall system to see better results.

“Follow the evidence and lean in to those interventions that we know are giving us the outcomes we want,” Jones said.

Ohio has one of the worst infant mortality rates in the country and its black infant mortality rate is even worse.

Jones say the Senate vote shows how urgent the issue is to lawmakers.