Health & Science

Ohio Democrats Call for More Action on Opioid Crisis

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 1, 2016 at 4:41 PM EDT
photo of Democratic Reps. Hearcel Craig, Greta Johnson (at podium) and Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say state leaders need to do much more to deal with opioid abuse and deaths.

The state says more than 3,050 people died of drug-related deaths last year, and overdoses are the biggest cause of accidental death in the state, surpassing automobile accidents. The Kasich administration has set up its Start Talking program that focuses on drug abuse prevention, but Rep. Nickie Antonio says she and other Democrats want to be brought in to talk about what more can be done.

“It’s time to stop talking and start acting.”

Emmalee Kalmbach, a spokeswoman for Governor Kasich, says he believes it takes a bipartisan, comprehensive and community-centered plan of action to fight this tragic drug epidemic and welcomes the Representatives’ help. She says the Governor believes Ohio has the most comprehensive approach in the nation for taking on this epidemic. 

Health & Scienceopioids
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
