Ohio Democrats Call for More Action on Opioid Crisis

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say state leaders need to do much more to deal with opioid abuse and deaths.

The state says more than 3,050 people died of drug-related deaths last year, and overdoses are the biggest cause of accidental death in the state, surpassing automobile accidents. The Kasich administration has set up its Start Talking program that focuses on drug abuse prevention, but Rep. Nickie Antonio says she and other Democrats want to be brought in to talk about what more can be done.

“It’s time to stop talking and start acting.”

Emmalee Kalmbach, a spokeswoman for Governor Kasich, says he believes it takes a bipartisan, comprehensive and community-centered plan of action to fight this tragic drug epidemic and welcomes the Representatives’ help. She says the Governor believes Ohio has the most comprehensive approach in the nation for taking on this epidemic.