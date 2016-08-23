Ohio Lawmakers OK Funds for Medical Marijuana Program

The state has authorized nearly two million dollars to be spent to set up the new medical marijuana program – which is supposed to take effect in less than three weeks.

The money will be used for salaries of people who oversee the program as well as the establishment of the data base and some other items needed to put the plan in action. It will take as long as two years to put in place the licensing and regulatory infrastructure needed to operate the program.

But the Ohio Medical Board, which will certify the doctors who participate in the process, has yet to request an appropriation.

Once the program is up and running, the hope is it will rely on various licensing fees on related businesses to fund its operations.

The law allows those suffering from any one of 20 diseases or chronic conditions to seek recommendations from their physicians to use marijuana in oil, patches or vapor but will not allow smoking or home-growing of pot.