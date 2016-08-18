© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Experts Predict Ohio's Medical Marijuana Business Will Be Huge

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 18, 2016 at 6:45 PM EDT
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Though the state is still hammering out the details of how its medical marijuana program will work when the law allowing it takes effect next month, experts are predicting it will be a multi-hundred-million-dollar industry. 

Chris Walsh tracks the pot industry for Marijuana Business Daily, and he estimates Ohio medical marijuana sales of up to $400 million a year. He says there’s a reason for that buried in the list of conditions in the law for which doctors will be able to recommend pot.

“In states that include pain as a condition, you can see anywhere from 1 percent to 2 percent of the population sign up for cards and begin buying medical marijuana.”

The law takes effect in three weeks, and there’s no word on many cultivation licenses will be issued. A request for $1.8 million in funding for the medical marijuana program goes before a panel of lawmakers on Monday.

Tags

Health & ScienceMarijuanaChris Walshmedical marijuana
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content