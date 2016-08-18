Experts Predict Ohio's Medical Marijuana Business Will Be Huge

Though the state is still hammering out the details of how its medical marijuana program will work when the law allowing it takes effect next month, experts are predicting it will be a multi-hundred-million-dollar industry.

Chris Walsh tracks the pot industry for Marijuana Business Daily, and he estimates Ohio medical marijuana sales of up to $400 million a year. He says there’s a reason for that buried in the list of conditions in the law for which doctors will be able to recommend pot.

“In states that include pain as a condition, you can see anywhere from 1 percent to 2 percent of the population sign up for cards and begin buying medical marijuana.”

The law takes effect in three weeks, and there’s no word on many cultivation licenses will be issued. A request for $1.8 million in funding for the medical marijuana program goes before a panel of lawmakers on Monday.