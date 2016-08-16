© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Proposed Drug-Price Cap Won't Be On the Ballot Without Thousands of More Signatures

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 16, 2016 at 7:02 PM EDT
The Ohio Supreme Court says backers of a plan to cap the price Ohio pays for drugs it buys for Medicaid, prisons and other state-run programs fell short of the signatures they need to put it before voters next year. 

The court rejected more than 10,000 signatures turned in by Ohioans for Fair Drug Prices, leaving the group more than 5,000 signatures short.

Spokesman Ged Kenslea says the group has until Aug.25 to come up with more signatures to continue its campaign to take the proposal to lawmakers and eventually voters.

“We are going to try and meet the deadline set by the court. But we do hope to have the measure on the November 2017 ballot in Ohio.”

Before voters would see it, lawmakers would have to take no action on the proposal, which the group says would save the state 20 percent on its drug costs because it could not pay more for drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

The group anticipates heavy opposition from the pharmaceutical industry.

Health & ScienceGed KensleaOhioans for Fair Drug PricesDepartment of Veterans Affairsprescription drugs
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
