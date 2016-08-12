© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

The Ohio Marijuana Debate Heats Up after FDA Keeps the Drug's Schedule One Classification

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 12, 2016 at 3:50 PM EDT
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

When Ohio’s leaders passed the state’s new medical marijuana law, which takes effect next month, they had hoped the federal Food and Drug Administration would take marijuana off its list of drugs it considers the most dangerous. But that agency has decided not to do that. 

Citing a lack of scientific evidence that shows marijuana has medicinal properties, the FDA says it will keep marijuana as a Schedule One drug, in the same classification with other controlled substances like heroin. Ohio lawmakers had hoped it would be downgraded to a lower level. State Senator Charleta Tavares is one of them. 

“There will be some physicians that will refuse to recommend simply because they don’t want to go afoul of the DEA,” Tavares said.

It’s not just the federal government that is striking a blow here. The state’s Board of Professional Conduct, the group that sets rules for attorneys in Ohio, has ruled lawyers may not help businesses that want to set up marijuana related operations.  The state plans to continue to move forward with its medical marijuana plan, despite the challenges.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
