Health & Science

Coalition Plans to Study Education Efforts in Combatting Drug Abuse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 11, 2016 at 2:52 PM EDT
photo of drug abuse coalition
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State legislative, education and health leaders are part of a coalition that is looking at how to put in place a new drug abuse prevention strategy in Ohio’s schools.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says there is a moral imperative for the state to do everything within its power to help prevent Ohio’s children from abusing drugs.

That’s why he wants this working group to assess how effective current drug abuse prevention efforts are, and come up with a program to be implemented in the state’s schools across all grade levels.

“It is the worst drug epidemic in my lifetime. It is pervasive. It is everywhere. It is in all 88 counties. It is among every social group, every economic group.”

DeWine says the solution will involve changing the culture that makes drug abuse acceptable. The hope is this working group will come up with recommendations in time to get the program in place for next school year.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
