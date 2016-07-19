Ohio Attorney General Touts New DNA Technology for Missing Persons Cases

Ohio is going to be using some new technology to help solve missing persons cases.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says sometimes, when bodies are discovered, they have decayed so much that it is hard to get usable DNA for identification purposes. But he says scientists at the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with new technology that will change that.

“We will be able to really come up with a composite of what this unknown person looks like. So we will be able to determine the color of the eyes, color of the hair, facial structure, ancestry and something as interesting as freckles. We will be able to determine whether or not that person has freckles.”

DeWine says the technology was developed over the past five years. He says eventually that technology can also be used to help solve crimes.