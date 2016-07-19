© 2020 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio Attorney General Touts New DNA Technology for Missing Persons Cases

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 19, 2016 at 4:13 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is going to be using some new technology to help solve missing persons cases. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine says sometimes, when bodies are discovered, they have decayed so much that it is hard to get usable DNA for identification purposes. But he says scientists at the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with new technology that will change that.

“We will be able to really come up with a composite of what this unknown person looks like. So we will be able to determine the color of the eyes, color of the hair, facial structure, ancestry and something as interesting as freckles. We will be able to determine whether or not that person has freckles.”

DeWine says the technology was developed over the past five years. He says eventually that technology can also be used to help solve crimes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
