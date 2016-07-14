© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Akron Officials Are Trying to Discover the Source of Heroin Laced With a Powerful Animal Sedative

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 14, 2016 at 9:53 PM EDT
photo of heroin and syringe
DIMITRIS KALOGEROPOYLOS
/
FLICKR

Akron officials say they've figured out why a batch of heroin has caused more than 90 overdoses in the past nine days, including eight deaths.

The overdoses are being traced to a batch that was cut with a powerful sedative, commonly used on elephants, called carfentanil.  Akron’s deputy mayor for safety, Charles Brown, says he hasn't seen an epidemic like this one in his 30-plus years in law enforcement.

“I worked in narcotics for about four years.  Back in the mid-to-late-80s, it was very, very seldom that we saw heroin. It’s something that’s astonishing and is going to require all of our help.”

Jerry Craig, executive director of Summit County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, says cutting the heroin with carfentanil is not just a way for dealers to increase yield.

“They’re trying to find any edge that can gain them market share. So my thinking would be that they’re using this medicine as a way to cut their heroin in order to make it more potent and possibly make it more appealing to the people that are looking for it.”

Deputy Mayor Brown adds that the city is trying to find the source of the drugs, as well as providing information on recovery programs through the city website.

Tags

Health & ScienceHeroin
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content