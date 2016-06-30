Biden Brings Cancer Moonshot Plan to Cleveland Audience

After leading a nation-wide cancer summit earlier this week, Vice President Joe Biden visited Cleveland Thursday to talk about new collaborations and ways to fight the deadly disease.

At the Langston Hughes Community Health and Education Center on Cleveland’s east side, Vice President Biden spoke to health care professionals about working together to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

The Cancer Moonshot aims to create partnerships between health officials, patients, federal agencies, the private sector and community based organizations to share data for the purpose of early screenings and creating treatment breakthroughs in the next five years.

Biden says this task force is creating a new sense of urgency to reduce the number of people diagnosed with cancer and increase the number of survivors.

"By aggregating and sharing data from millions of patients including their genomic sequences, biopsies their lifestyles, their reaction to the medicine. That if we aggregate those in the million we now have can take a look at patterns causes and patterns that generate success."

Biden lost his son Beau to a rare form of brain cancer last year.

He says this will be his mission long after he leaves office.