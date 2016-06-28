National Drug Control Policy Director Talks with Ohio Leaders About Opioid Epidemic

The head of National Drug Control Policy is highlighting the challenges the country is facing when it comes to opioid abuse and addiction.

Tuesday, Michael Botticelli focused on efforts in Ohio to fight the problem.

Botticelli says the president’s budget includes over a billion dollars to fight opioid abuse. $45 million dollars could go to Ohio.

During a conference call, he was joined by Dayton police chief Richard Biehl.

Biehl says that creating open and integrated drug programs is the best way to use these potential funds.

“Resources are a true critical issue in this. Too many treatment resources are still siloed and what we need is an integrated system of treatment services that is easy to access and that is understood by the public and it must include treatment upon demand. That’s the only way we’re going to be saving lives long-term.”

Also on the call was Cleveland Councilman Matt Zone, who discussed Cleveland’s drug task force and steps the city is taking to end the epidemic.