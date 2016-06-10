MetroHealth Discusses Northeast Ohio Expansion and Improvements in Annual Meeting

MetroHealth announced the opening and construction of facilities all over Northeast Ohio at its annual meeting Thursday.

Throughout his speech, MetroHealth CEO Dr. AkramBoutros clarified the hospital system’s mission.

“Together, we’re addressing more than a health issue. We’re addressing a community issue and a social justice issue,” Boutros said.

That means projects devoted to reducing the rate of infant mortality and a plan to rebuild MetroHealth’s McCafferty Health Center for the LGBT community.

And next month, the system’s expanded Critical Care Pavilion will begin accepting patients. The 2 new floors include an Ebola Treatment Center, which Boutros says will not only be open to victims of the virus.

“It’s also an emerging disease treatment center. So any kind of infection, whether its Zika virus or Ebola, we can manage it here at MetroHealth,” Boutros said.

County tax dollars accounted for just over 4% of the hospital’s $934 million dollar annual operating revenue. Operating income totaled $29 million.