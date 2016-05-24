Akron Raises Fees For Emergency Services

The City of Akron is going to charge more for EMS services and hospital transportation provided by the Fire Department.

City Council approved fee hikes of as much as a third for some basic services. It is the first rate increase in five years.

Adjusting

Mayor Dan Horrigan says it brings Akron up to the general levels charged elsewhere in the region.

“Our EMS Board, comprised of our public safety director, some members of City Council, outside representation, a doctor, and hospitals: This was something that they had talked about even, I think, as of last year, then brought it forward again this year and passed it. And we’ve agreed with it. Just to make us a little more in line with the other communities in the transportation and what we charge.”

For City Residents

Horrigan says the fees are normally billed to insurance companies and not individual patients. The city also has a policy of not attempting to collect fees if the patient is a city resident and insurance won't cover the costs.