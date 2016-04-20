Warmer Weather in Northeast Ohio Means the Onset of Springtime Allergies

With warmer weather approaching, many trees and plants are beginning to bloom. That means the production of pollen and other irritants that can trigger allergies.

Cleveland Clinic Chair of Allergy and Immunology Dr. David Lang says early spring is a particularly bad time for those who are allergic to tree pollen.

He says the best way to treat your springtime allergies is avoidance and over the counter medication.

“You can cut that with the windows closed and the air conditioning on--you can cut down on the indoor pollen count by 90 percent or more," Lang said. "Because we don’t want people to hibernate indoors we recommend that people take medication on a daily basis. You’re better off if you take the medication regularly, and you’re better off if you start before the season onset.”

Lang says some common symptoms of tree pollen allergies include runny nose, itchy eyes and sneezing for more than 10 days.