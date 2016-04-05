Northeast Ohio Mental Health Provider Blames State Cuts for Layoffs

A 164 year old Northeast Ohio mental health provider for children has announced major cutbacks.

Pepper Pike-based Beech Brook is laying off 40 percent of its staff and closing its residential treatment programs.

In a press release, the organization says the cuts follow two decades of stagnant Medicaid funding.

As WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, other mental health providers are watching what’s happening at Beech Brook.

Beth Pollack is director of organizational advancement for BellfaireJCB in Cleveland which also provides mental health services for children. She says it’s too early to tell what impact the Beech Brook cutbacks might have on demand for Bellfaire’s services, but she understand what that organization is experiencing.

“As noted with this news, there’s a lot of lip service paid to taking care of kids. But all of the behavioral health organizations like Bellfaire, none of us have seen an increase in our rates in about 20-years.”

But, Pollack says Bellfaire is not planning any cutbacks. Each year the organization serves about 21 thousand children and families, and she says there has been an increase in need, especially for children with autism.